Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 15,244 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after buying an additional 7,511,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,366,093 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

