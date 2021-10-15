Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.07. 132,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.53. The company has a market cap of $368.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

