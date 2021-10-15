Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 969 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,053,773. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

