Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.8 days.

Shares of FINGF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 8,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. Finning International has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.