FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $926,155.37 and approximately $10,003.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00237060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00095305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

