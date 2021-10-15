First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 131,793 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $47.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

