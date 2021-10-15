First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 638,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

CRM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.91. The stock had a trading volume of 181,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $290.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $204,460,681. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

