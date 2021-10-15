First Foundation Advisors Has $7.97 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.