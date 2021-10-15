First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in BlackRock by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $20.10 on Friday, hitting $912.61. 17,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,742. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $895.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $866.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.