First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.74.

NFLX stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $629.03. The company had a trading volume of 181,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,243. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

