First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,893. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.