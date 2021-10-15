First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 450.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 122,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,087. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

