First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AG. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

AG stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

