First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.80 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.