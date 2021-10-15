First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

