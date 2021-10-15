First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $211.04 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

