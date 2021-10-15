First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Stock Price Up 2%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.63. Approximately 155,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average daily volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

