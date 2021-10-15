First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 11,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,415. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

