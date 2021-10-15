First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 438.5% in September

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEI opened at $7.86 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

