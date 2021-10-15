First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,302 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 27,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

