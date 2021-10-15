First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FYC stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $73.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 227,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter.

