Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

