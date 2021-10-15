Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the September 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.
Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
