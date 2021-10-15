Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the September 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

