FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

