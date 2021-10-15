Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.79. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 36,155 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

