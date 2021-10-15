Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

