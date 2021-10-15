Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $998.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 881,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,716. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

