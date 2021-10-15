Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Up to $35.60

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.85. Flowserve shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 6,262 shares trading hands.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

