Fmr LLC Acquires 37,731 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $220,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 167,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $203.68 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

