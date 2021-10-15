Fmr LLC Acquires 4,002,588 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $227,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntsman by 7,333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 446,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

