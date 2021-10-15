Fmr LLC Has $199.11 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,890 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $199,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $942,564,000.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $308.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

