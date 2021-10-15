Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,449,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,851,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,293,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,413,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

