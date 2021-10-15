Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,038 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $213,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

