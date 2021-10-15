Fmr LLC Sells 536,728 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 536,728 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Urban Outfitters worth $203,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $498,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

