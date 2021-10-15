ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

