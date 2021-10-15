Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $892.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

