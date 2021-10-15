Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 61,888 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $104,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASND. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

