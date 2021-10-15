Franklin Resources Inc. Has $113.59 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $113,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.19.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $122.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

