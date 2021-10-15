Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 26,758 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of STERIS worth $115,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.