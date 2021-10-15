Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 599,726 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599,726 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.18% of Semtech worth $97,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Semtech by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,919,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

