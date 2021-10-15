Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 622.50 ($8.13). Approximately 1,230,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 355,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.96).

FRAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 651.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.30.

In other news, insider David Daly purchased 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

