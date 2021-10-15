Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FLAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.