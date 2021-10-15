Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 66,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 88,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 203.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,362.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 565,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 556,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,440.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 410,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 384,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $37.13 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

