FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. 91,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.
