FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. 91,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in FSD Pharma by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 145,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.