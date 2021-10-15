Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.57.

FULC stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.