Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $473.27 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Function X has a total market cap of $473.27 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,289.06 or 0.99891338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.60 or 0.00569789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001655 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

