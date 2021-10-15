Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $473.27 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Function X has a total market cap of $473.27 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,289.06 or 0.99891338 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054069 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004043 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046665 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.60 or 0.00569789 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
