FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

