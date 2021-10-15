FY2021 Earnings Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $12.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $197.41 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

