FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

NYSE BX opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

