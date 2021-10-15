FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By Raymond James

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

GEI stock opened at C$23.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

