FY2021 EPS Estimates for Athenex, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Athenex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

